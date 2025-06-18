Left Menu

Maoist Cadres Surrender: From Teacher to Reformed Insurgent

A former government school teacher and senior Maoist cadre, along with his wife, surrendered in Chhattisgarh, citing disillusionment with Maoist ideology and support from a police operation. Both carried significant cash rewards and will be rehabilitated under state policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohla-Manpur | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A former senior Maoist cadre, previously a contractual teacher at a government school, has surrendered in Chhattisgarh with his wife. This significant move was confirmed by local police officials on Wednesday, highlighting a shift due to ideological disillusionment.

Jeevan alias Ram Tulavi, aged 45, and his wife Agasa alias Aarti, aged 38, surrendered due to their discontent with the duplicitous and inhumane Maoist ideology. They were impressed by 'Operation Prayas,' a police initiative focused on reintegrating Naxalites, and the state government's new rehabilitation policy.

Tulavi was active in the Maoist ranks for many years, ascending from an area committee member to a divisional committee member. The couple, carrying awards totaling Rs 13 lakh, turned themselves in with support from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the District Reserve Guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

