Shockwaves in Thailand: Bhumjaithai Party's Exit Crisis

In a surprising political maneuver, the Bhumjaithai Party announced its exit from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government, delivering a significant blow to the coalition's majority. This withdrawal follows a contentious leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodia's former premier, Hun Sen, sparking further tension in an ongoing border dispute.

The departure leaves Thailand's government on shaky ground, as Paetongtarn faces mounting pressure to stabilize an economy already under duress. Rumored fissures within the coalition could threaten the administration's hold on power, with attention now focused on whether other parties will follow Bhumjaithai's lead.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn stands firm on a peaceful resolution with Cambodia while dealing with criticism over her diplomatic efforts. She underscores her commitment to Thailand's sovereignty, yet the leaked conversation has intensified scrutiny and raised questions about her leadership capabilities in a crisis-driven environment.

