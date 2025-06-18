Supreme Court Upholds Tennessee's Ban: A Setback for Transgender Rights

The Supreme Court delivered a pivotal judgment on Wednesday as it upheld Tennessee's controversial ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The 6-3 decision represents a considerable setback for transgender rights, further insulating such measures from legal challenges across the nation.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts asserted that the legislation does not infringe upon the Constitution's equal protection clause. However, the dissent, penned by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, criticized the majority for leaving transgender youths vulnerable to shifting political dynamics.

This ruling follows the broader trend of legislative actions restricting transgender rights nationwide, including participation in sports and access to appropriate medical treatments. Despite the decision, key protections remain in place following past rulings on civil rights against sex discrimination in employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)