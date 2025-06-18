Press Freedom Under Siege: Swiss Blog Raid Raises Concerns

Press freedom advocacy group Reporters Without Borders has expressed strong disapproval following a police raid on the Zurich-based blog Inside Paradeplatz. The raid, which occurred this month, involved the confiscation of equipment linked to articles from 2016 concerning a former Raiffeisen bank executive.

In response, Zurich prosecutors stated that the search was related to potential violations of banking secrecy laws. These laws have reportedly never before been utilized against journalists. The situation has sparked worries about press freedom within the country, highlighted by the possible implementation of the banking act against media outlets.

Reporters Without Borders emphasized the chilling effect this legal stance could have on the media landscape, stressing that journalists now face the dilemma of weighing public interest against legal repercussions, including potential jail time of up to three years for reporting based on leaked bank information.

(With inputs from agencies.)