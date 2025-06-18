Kerala High Court Ruling on Petrol Pump Restroom Access

The Kerala High Court has ruled in favor of petrol pump owners who challenged a government directive designating their toilets as public facilities. The court clarified that the restrooms are intended solely for customers undergoing emergencies and should not be open for general public use.

Justice C S Dias issued the ruling after considering a plea from a representational body of petroleum traders and petrol pump owners. The organization argued that it was unreasonable for local authorities to mandate that their restrooms be available to the general public.

The interim order by the court directs the state government and the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation to refrain from requiring public access to these restrooms. Further hearings on the case are scheduled for July 17.

