Tragic End in Santacruz: The Harrowing Tale of Domestic Abuse

A 19-year-old woman, Sapna Bind, allegedly ended her life after enduring harassment and abuse from her alcohol-abusive husband in Mumbai. Married in 2023, her family had moved the couple to Mumbai hoping for a better life. However, persistent abuse led to her tragic demise, and her husband is now facing charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman in Mumbai's Santacruz area allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by her husband, the police reported on Wednesday. The woman, Sapna Bind, was found hanging in her home in Kapoor Basti on Monday. Authorities have since arrested her husband, Mahadeo Bhind, on charges related to abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Married in 2023 in Uttar Pradesh, the couple relocated to Mumbai, where Mahadeo was provided with employment by Sapna's family. Despite the family's efforts for stability, Mahadeo's abusive behavior continued. After enduring daily beatings, Sapna took the drastic step that brought this tragic case to light, thanks to an alert neighbor who informed the authorities.

The police have initiated an investigation to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death. The allegations made by her family highlight the ongoing issue of domestic abuse and the need for timely intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

