Pre-Election Tension: Attack on Candidate's Husband Stirs Nanded

In Maharashtra's Nanded city, Shivaji Bhalerao, husband of Congress candidate Sarika Bhalerao, was attacked by six armed assailants just before local municipal elections. He suffered serious injuries but is stable. The incident prompted demands for police protection from Congress MP Ravindra Chavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:52 IST
Pre-Election Tension: Attack on Candidate's Husband Stirs Nanded
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident ahead of the local municipal elections in Nanded city, Maharashtra, Shivaji Bhalerao, the spouse of Congress candidate Sarika Bhalerao, was brutally attacked. On Wednesday, police confirmed the attack took place just two days before the polls.

Reports indicate that Bhalerao was outside his residence in ward number one when six armed men on motorcycles launched an assault. The attackers fled the scene when local residents intervened, leaving Bhalerao with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

The city, already under tight security, witnessed strong reactions from political figures. Congress MP Ravindra Chavan condemned the attack and has urged authorities to provide security to the Bhalerao family to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

