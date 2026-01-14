Left Menu

Chaos in Civic Polls: Attack on Candidate's Husband

Six people were arrested and two juveniles detained after an attack on Shivaji Bhalerao, the husband of a Congress candidate in Nanded, suspected of distributing cash to voters during civic polls. The incident involved six to seven men on motorcycles, resulting in a police case and recovery of stolen cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:42 IST
In a developing story from Nanded, six individuals have been arrested and two juveniles detained following an assault on Shivaji Bhalerao, husband of a Congress candidate running in the civic elections. This attack, believed to be linked to alleged voter bribery, marks a significant incident in the ongoing political unrest in the region.

The incident unfolded in Bhagyanagar on Tuesday when Bhalerao and his associate, Dnyaneshwar Kamble, were targeted by a group of men riding three motorcycles. This aggressive confrontation brought under scrutiny the murky dealings often associated with election campaigns, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

Police have invoked multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, along with the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, to address this case. The authorities successfully recovered Rs 10,000 in cash, believed to be stolen during the incident. The swift action underscores the complexities of managing election security amidst allegations of corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

