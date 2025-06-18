Left Menu

Punjab Police Nabs Key Operative of Banned SFJ for Vandalism

Punjab Police arrested Resham Singh, linked with the banned SFJ, for defacing a statue of B R Ambedkar and painting pro-Khalistan graffiti. Singh, influenced by foreign handlers, has been active in inciting unrest in Punjab. The police are investigating further to understand the networks involved.

  • India

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Resham Singh, a key operative linked with the outlawed group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Singh is accused of defacing a B R Ambedkar statue and painting pro-Khalistan graffiti across multiple locations in the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed Singh's arrest by the State Special Operation Cell in Barnala. Investigations revealed that Singh's activities were guided by US-based criminals, including Surinder Singh Thikriwal and SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The police investigation indicates Singh received foreign funding to further these unlawful acts. He had previously been involved in painting anti-national graffiti and was a link in a broader network instigating public unrest. The investigation continues to uncover the full extent of these operations.

