Left Menu

NIA Arrests Highlight Network Behind Radicalization Effort in Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four individuals in Tamil Nadu linked to a plot to establish an Islamic state. The group, radicalized by Jameel Basha, has been promoting armed struggle through educational and social platforms. Previous arrests relate to a 2022 car bomb attack in Coimbatore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:04 IST
NIA Arrests Highlight Network Behind Radicalization Effort in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant steps in its ongoing investigation into radical elements promoting an armed struggle to establish an Islamic state. On Wednesday, four more individuals were arrested in Tamil Nadu, linked to a scheme aimed at destabilizing the government, officials revealed.

The individuals, identified as Ahmed Ali, Jawahar Sathik, Raja Abdullah alias MAC Raja, and Sheik Dawood, were reportedly indoctrinated by Jameel Basha, a figurehead known for using Arabic language classes to subtly infuse Salafi-Jihadi ideology. Basha, along with associates, had previously been detained for similar activities.

The NIA continues to probe the network involved in promoting Khilafat ideology and martyrdom, with links to the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast. Efforts are ongoing to curtail radical terror activities across the country, according to the agency's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025