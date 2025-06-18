NIA Arrests Highlight Network Behind Radicalization Effort in Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant steps in its ongoing investigation into radical elements promoting an armed struggle to establish an Islamic state. On Wednesday, four more individuals were arrested in Tamil Nadu, linked to a scheme aimed at destabilizing the government, officials revealed.

The individuals, identified as Ahmed Ali, Jawahar Sathik, Raja Abdullah alias MAC Raja, and Sheik Dawood, were reportedly indoctrinated by Jameel Basha, a figurehead known for using Arabic language classes to subtly infuse Salafi-Jihadi ideology. Basha, along with associates, had previously been detained for similar activities.

The NIA continues to probe the network involved in promoting Khilafat ideology and martyrdom, with links to the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast. Efforts are ongoing to curtail radical terror activities across the country, according to the agency's statement.

