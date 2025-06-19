Left Menu

US Resumes Student Visa Process with New Social Media Vetting

The US State Department has resumed the student visa application process, requiring applicants to unlock their social media accounts for government review. Consular officers will screen for hostility towards the US. Refusal to make accounts public may result in application rejection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:27 IST
  • United States

The United States State Department announced the reinitiation of its student visa processing on Wednesday, which had previously been suspended. Now, as part of an enhanced vetting process, international students applying for visas must make their social media profiles public for government review.

According to the department, consular officers will scrutinize posts and communications for any content deemed hostile to the United States, its culture, government, and core values. The reinstatement comes after a pause in the process since May. Applicants who decline to comply with the new social media transparency requirement risk having their applications rejected.

In a statement, the department emphasized that the comprehensive vetting is crucial for national security, ensuring that individuals entering the country do not harbor animosity against American citizens or institutions. Consular officers have been given clear guidelines to identify any potential threats based on applicants' online activities.

