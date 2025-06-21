Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Release of Pending Jal Jeevan Mission Funds
The Himachal Pradesh government is advocating for the release of Rs 1,200 crore in pending funds from the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasizes effective water management and field monitoring to ensure uninterrupted supply, tasking officials with prompt public grievance redressal.
The Himachal Pradesh government is pushing for the release of Rs 1,200 crore in pending funds from the Centre, earmarked under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri highlighted the issue at a recent Jal Shakti Department review meeting.
Although Rs 6,300 crore was sanctioned by the Centre, only Rs 5,100 crore has been disbursed so far. Additionally, for the fiscal year 2024-25, the state received just Rs 137 crore of a promised Rs 920 crore, leaving Rs 783 crore pending.
Agnihotri urged department officials to focus on timely completion of pending works and ensure an uninterrupted water supply. He also called for field visits to oversee projects and address public concerns swiftly, with officials required to provide detailed ground reports for necessary actions.
