Crackdown on Drug Peddling Intensifies in Jammu & Kashmir

Two individuals were detained in Jammu and Kashmir under the PIT-NDPS Act amid a crackdown on drug smuggling. Sourab Kumar's detention is part of efforts to curb narcotics, while Tariq Hussain was arrested with heroin. Investigations continue to identify broader drug networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:46 IST
A drug peddler has been detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police confirmed on Saturday.

Identified as Sourab Kumar from Muradpur, he has a history of involvement in drug-related cases. His detention is part of a wider crackdown to combat drug smuggling, aiming to curb narcotics spread and shield youth from drug abuse, according to a police spokesperson.

Additionally, Tariq Hussain was arrested with 5 grams of heroin near Hari Mohalla in Poonch district's Surankote area. A case has been lodged under the NDPS Act, with investigations ongoing to unravel the drug network's connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

