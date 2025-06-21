Crackdown on Drug Peddling Intensifies in Jammu & Kashmir
Two individuals were detained in Jammu and Kashmir under the PIT-NDPS Act amid a crackdown on drug smuggling. Sourab Kumar's detention is part of efforts to curb narcotics, while Tariq Hussain was arrested with heroin. Investigations continue to identify broader drug networks.
- Country:
- India
A drug peddler has been detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police confirmed on Saturday.
Identified as Sourab Kumar from Muradpur, he has a history of involvement in drug-related cases. His detention is part of a wider crackdown to combat drug smuggling, aiming to curb narcotics spread and shield youth from drug abuse, according to a police spokesperson.
Additionally, Tariq Hussain was arrested with 5 grams of heroin near Hari Mohalla in Poonch district's Surankote area. A case has been lodged under the NDPS Act, with investigations ongoing to unravel the drug network's connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
