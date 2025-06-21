Left Menu

Justice Served: POCSO Court Sentences Duo for Exploiting Minor

A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district sentenced a man and his partner to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually exploiting a minor. Initially cleared by police in 2022, a protest petition by the survivor led to the resumption and conviction of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling by the POCSO Court-2 in Jhalawar, a 49-year-old man and his female partner, aged 38, were sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor. This verdict follows a protest petition filed by the survivor, challenging an earlier police clearance.

Initially, the police had given the accused a clean chit in November 2022, after investigating the case registered in March 2021. The charges were initially dismissed despite the survivor's father's complaint that alleged abduction and exploitation. However, the protest petition prompted the court to resume proceedings, ultimately leading to the conviction.

Public prosecutor Deepesh Bhargav announced the court's decision, which included a fine of Rs 20,000 each for the offenders. Witnesses played a critical role, with eight individuals testifying against the duo, both from Jhalawar district, significantly impacting the case's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

