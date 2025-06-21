Justice Served: POCSO Court Sentences Duo for Exploiting Minor

In a significant ruling by the POCSO Court-2 in Jhalawar, a 49-year-old man and his female partner, aged 38, were sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor. This verdict follows a protest petition filed by the survivor, challenging an earlier police clearance.

Initially, the police had given the accused a clean chit in November 2022, after investigating the case registered in March 2021. The charges were initially dismissed despite the survivor's father's complaint that alleged abduction and exploitation. However, the protest petition prompted the court to resume proceedings, ultimately leading to the conviction.

Public prosecutor Deepesh Bhargav announced the court's decision, which included a fine of Rs 20,000 each for the offenders. Witnesses played a critical role, with eight individuals testifying against the duo, both from Jhalawar district, significantly impacting the case's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)