Kohima Heist: Government Employee Confesses to Series of Burglaries

Nagaland Police have arrested Kekietuo, a state government employee, accused of committing 11 burglaries. This includes a significant theft from the Kohima Municipal Council Office, where nearly Rs 1 crore was stolen. Following a focused two-week investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) using advanced forensic tools, the case has been cracked, according to officials.

During the raid on his residence in T Khel Kohima Village, law enforcement recovered Rs 38 lakh in cash. Authorities found vehicles allegedly bought with the stolen money and over 50 crime-related items. The accused confessed to stealing large sums from places like Baptist College Kohima and Entrepreneurs Development Agency, totaling Rs 1.86 crores.

Officials said the suspect used sophisticated methods to evade capture. Techniques included wearing gloves and masks, circumventing CCTV, and leaving no trace. While it's believed he acted alone, the investigation continues, probing potential inside tips from targeted institutions. The arrest sends a robust message that crime will not go unpunished, said Kohima Police's Additional SP Soriso.

(With inputs from agencies.)