Thwarted Attack: Israeli Citizens Targeted in Cyprus
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of plotting an attack on Israeli citizens in Cyprus. The alleged assault was prevented through joint efforts by Cypriot and Israeli security authorities. Details about the nature of the attack remain undisclosed, with no comment from Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:47 IST
On Saturday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of attempting to attack Israeli citizens residing in Cyprus. Saar highlighted this assertion in a social media post on X.
Saar praised the prompt actions of the Cypriot security authorities, who, in collaboration with Israeli security services, managed to thwart the alleged plot. The details surrounding the attack remain undisclosed at this time.
No immediate response or comment has been issued by Iranian officials regarding these accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In talks with UK foreign secretary, Jaishankar thanks the UK for condemning Pahalgam attack, supporting India's fight against terrorism.
NIA Chargesheets Khalistani Terrorist Goldy Brar in Gurugram Bomb Attacks
Tragedy in Anthiyur: Elderly Villager Succumbs to Elephant Attack
Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Diplomatic Failures Following Pahalgam Attack
Vice President Vance Defends Trump Amid Musk's Social Media Attack