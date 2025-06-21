Thwarted Attack: Israeli Citizens Targeted in Cyprus

On Saturday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of attempting to attack Israeli citizens residing in Cyprus. Saar highlighted this assertion in a social media post on X.

Saar praised the prompt actions of the Cypriot security authorities, who, in collaboration with Israeli security services, managed to thwart the alleged plot. The details surrounding the attack remain undisclosed at this time.

No immediate response or comment has been issued by Iranian officials regarding these accusations.

