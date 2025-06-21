Left Menu

Thwarted Attack: Israeli Citizens Targeted in Cyprus

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of plotting an attack on Israeli citizens in Cyprus. The alleged assault was prevented through joint efforts by Cypriot and Israeli security authorities. Details about the nature of the attack remain undisclosed, with no comment from Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:47 IST
Thwarted Attack: Israeli Citizens Targeted in Cyprus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of attempting to attack Israeli citizens residing in Cyprus. Saar highlighted this assertion in a social media post on X.

Saar praised the prompt actions of the Cypriot security authorities, who, in collaboration with Israeli security services, managed to thwart the alleged plot. The details surrounding the attack remain undisclosed at this time.

No immediate response or comment has been issued by Iranian officials regarding these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025