Left Menu

Pope Leo Calls for Diplomatic Solutions to Prevent Middle East Conflict

Pope Leo urged the international community to pursue diplomacy over war, following a new escalation of conflict in the Middle East involving U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. He stressed the urgent need for peace efforts and humanitarian support in areas like Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:54 IST
Pope Leo Calls for Diplomatic Solutions to Prevent Middle East Conflict
Pope Leo

Pope Leo, addressing pilgrims, advocated for diplomacy to replace escalating conflicts in the Middle East. This appeal comes after U.S. forces joined Israel in military strikes against Iran's key nuclear sites, intensifying regional tensions.

Emphasizing humanity's moral obligation, Pope Leo insisted that wars, instead of resolving issues, deepen suffering—especially impacting mothers and children. He urged for peaceful, diplomatic negotiations rather than violent confrontations that destroy futures.

Pope Leo also highlighted the often-overlooked struggles of populations in areas such as Gaza, where urgent humanitarian aid is essential. He called on the global community to prioritize diplomacy and peacebuilding efforts over violent conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025