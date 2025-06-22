Pope Leo Calls for Diplomatic Solutions to Prevent Middle East Conflict

Pope Leo, addressing pilgrims, advocated for diplomacy to replace escalating conflicts in the Middle East. This appeal comes after U.S. forces joined Israel in military strikes against Iran's key nuclear sites, intensifying regional tensions.

Emphasizing humanity's moral obligation, Pope Leo insisted that wars, instead of resolving issues, deepen suffering—especially impacting mothers and children. He urged for peaceful, diplomatic negotiations rather than violent confrontations that destroy futures.

Pope Leo also highlighted the often-overlooked struggles of populations in areas such as Gaza, where urgent humanitarian aid is essential. He called on the global community to prioritize diplomacy and peacebuilding efforts over violent conflicts.

