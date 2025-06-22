Left Menu

EU's Aspides Mission Raises Red Sea Threat Level

The European Union's naval mission, Aspides, has heightened its threat assessment to 'severe' for U.S. and Israeli vessels in the Red Sea region following increased tensions after U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The updated warning covers the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

Updated: 22-06-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:18 IST
The European Union's naval operation, known as Aspides, announced on Sunday that it has elevated its threat assessment to 'severe'. This applies specifically to vessels with United States and Israeli interests navigating through the Red Sea region, including key passage points like the Bab al-Mandab strait and the Gulf of Aden.

This precautionary measure comes in light of escalating tensions within the region. The situation was exacerbated following U.S. military actions targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, which heightened fears of retaliation and regional instability.

Authorities warn that the raised assessment indicates a significant and immediate risk to maritime activities, prompting calls for increased military vigilance and protective measures for affected shipments and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

