US-Iran Tensions Rise with Strikes on Nuclear Sites

The United States has conducted military strikes on Iran's key nuclear facilities, intensifying international tensions. Ordered by President Donald Trump, the operations aim to dismantle Iran's nuclear program. However, the attacks have faced significant backlash from global leaders, including Russia and France, for breaching international law.

Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. actions as a violation of international protocols. Meanwhile, France urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and focus on diplomatic solutions to prevent a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

The strikes have sparked debates on the effectiveness of military interventions in curbing nuclear ambitions. Experts highlight that while infrastructure can be damaged, the knowledge and determination to develop nuclear capabilities often remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)