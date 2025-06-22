Operation Sindhu: India's Swift Evacuation Amid Middle East Tensions

In the midst of mounting hostilities between Iran and Israel, exacerbated by recent U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, India has launched a major evacuation mission, dubbed Operation Sindhu. The initiative has safely repatriated 1,428 Indian citizens to date.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Sunday that 311 Indians landed in Delhi on a special flight from the Iranian city of Mashhad. This evacuation follows multiple chartered flights from Mashhad, Yerevan in Armenia, and Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, all organized to mitigate risks for Indian nationals caught in the crossfire.

As tensions soar in the Persian Gulf, with both Iran and Israel engaging in extensive military exchanges, India's diplomatic and logistical intervention underscores its commitment to citizen safety abroad. Airspace restrictions lifted by Iran on Friday facilitated the quick execution of these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)