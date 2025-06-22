Crackdown on Naxal Activity in Bijapur: Key Arrests and Explosive Threats Defused

In a significant breakthrough against insurgent activities, security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh apprehended four Naxalites and a Maoist sympathizer on Sunday. The arrests, conducted across various locations, come as part of intensified operations to curb Naxal influence in the region.

Among the apprehended were militia members Kamalu alias Kalmu, Kosa Bhogam, Kosa Tamo, and Sonadhar Podiyam, with the police recovering explosive materials including cordex wires and a tiffin bomb from them. Another suspect, Sanjay Marpalli, was found with a cache of explosive items.

Further efforts by security forces resulted in the discovery and neutralization of two IEDs, each weighing 5kg, along the Ponjer-Peddakorma village route, preventing potential casualties. This operation underscores the continuous threat posed by landmines in Naxalite-affected areas.

