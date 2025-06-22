Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise as UN Security Council Convenes

The United Nations Security Council is set to meet after U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. Iran condemns the action, calling it aggression, while Israel insists it's a move to ensure global safety.

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Sunday following coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran's primary nuclear facilities. The action, involving large-scale bunker-busting bombs, prompted a session request from Iran, which labeled the strikes as a 'blatant and unlawful act of aggression.'

Iran is pressing the 15-member council to 'address and condemn' the military action against its nuclear sites. The country expressed its demand for the strongest condemnation of the actions by the United States and Israel.

In response, Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, stated that the efforts of the U.S. and Israel should be met with appreciation rather than criticism, emphasizing that they contribute to global safety.

