Midnight Hammer: U.S. Precision Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Threats

The U.S. Defense Secretary clarified that the recent military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites were not aimed at regime change, but to neutralize threats. Operation 'Midnight Hammer' involved precision strikes, sparking tensions in the Middle East. Iran has responded with missile attacks, while the U.S. remains on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:15 IST
In an intense and secretive military maneuver, the United States launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, a move U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed was not an opening for regime overthrow. Instead, Washington carefully conveyed negotiation offers to Tehran amid escalating tensions.

Seven B-2 bombers embarked on an 18-hour mission, deploying bunker-buster bombs targeting key nuclear sites. General Dan Caine reported massive damage to the targets, intensifying an already volatile situation in a region fraught with conflict. Iran's subsequent retaliation involved missile attacks on Israel, heightening fears of a full-scale confrontation.

As the Middle East hovers on the brink of major conflict, U.S. forces in the region remain on high alert. The Pentagon has strategically repositioned its forces while closely monitoring Iran's response. The global implications of the strikes raise alert levels, while international eyes watch the unfolding geopolitical drama.

