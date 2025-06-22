Tragic Family Deaths in Patiala: A Suspected Murder-Suicide

In a tragic incident in Punjab's Patiala district, three members of a family were found dead inside an SUV, each with gunshot injuries. The disturbing discovery was reported on Sunday by local authorities.

The victims have been identified as Sandeep Singh, a 45-year-old property consultant, his wife Mandeep Kaur, aged 40, and their 18-year-old son Abhay. Their bodies were located near Chharbar village in the Rajpura area, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjit Singh.

Initial investigations suggest that Sandeep may have fatally shot his family using his licensed firearm before turning the gun on himself. The family, originally from Sikhwala village in Bathinda's Lambi, had been residing in Mohali. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.