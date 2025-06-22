Left Menu

Tragic Family Deaths in Patiala: A Suspected Murder-Suicide

Three family members, Sandeep Singh, Mandeep Kaur, and their son Abhay, were discovered dead from gunshot wounds in Punjab's Patiala district. Police suspect it may have been a murder-suicide by Sandeep using his licensed pistol. The family previously resided in Mohali and hailed from Bathinda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:38 IST
Tragic Family Deaths in Patiala: A Suspected Murder-Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Punjab's Patiala district, three members of a family were found dead inside an SUV, each with gunshot injuries. The disturbing discovery was reported on Sunday by local authorities.

The victims have been identified as Sandeep Singh, a 45-year-old property consultant, his wife Mandeep Kaur, aged 40, and their 18-year-old son Abhay. Their bodies were located near Chharbar village in the Rajpura area, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjit Singh.

Initial investigations suggest that Sandeep may have fatally shot his family using his licensed firearm before turning the gun on himself. The family, originally from Sikhwala village in Bathinda's Lambi, had been residing in Mohali. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025