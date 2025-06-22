Left Menu

Controversy Over Cyber Crime Caller Tune

A former BJP MLA, Sudarshan Gupta, has requested Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to eliminate the cyber crime alert caller tune. Gupta claims it causes inconvenience for users, particularly during emergencies.

Updated: 22-06-2025 22:42 IST
Controversy Over Cyber Crime Caller Tune
In a bid to curb public inconvenience, former BJP MLA Sudarshan Gupta has submitted a memorandum to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The document demands the removal of a controversial caller tune that alerts users to cyber crimes, which, according to Gupta, causes disturbance due to its extensive duration.

Gupta expressed concerns that the prolonged caller tune has been a source of inconvenience for mobile users, particularly in emergency situations, where quick communication is essential. The issue, he asserted, compromises the efficiency of mobile communications, especially when time is critical.

Gupta personally handed over the memorandum to Scindia upon his arrival in Indore, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the matter amid rising public discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

