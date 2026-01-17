Delhi Suffers Under Severe AQI: Emergency Measures Enforced

Delhi's air quality has plummeted into the 'severe' category, compelling urgent action from the Centre's pollution watchdog, as per officials. On Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dramatically increased from 400 to 428, exacerbated by a western disturbance and unfavorable meteorological conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decisively employed all measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region. This decision follows an alarming rise in pollution levels and represents an effort to combat further air quality degradation.

Just a day before, Stage 3 restrictions were implemented by the CAQM. GRAP divides air quality into four bands: 'poor,' 'very poor,' 'severe,' and 'severe plus,' illustrating the region's worsening pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)