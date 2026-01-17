Delhi Suffers Under Severe AQI: Emergency Measures Enforced
The air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated to the 'severe' category, prompting the CAQM to enforce Stage 4 of the GRAP. With AQI soaring to 428, emergency actions aim to address pollution amid adverse weather conditions. The GRAP categorizes air quality into four stages.
Delhi's air quality has plummeted into the 'severe' category, compelling urgent action from the Centre's pollution watchdog, as per officials. On Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dramatically increased from 400 to 428, exacerbated by a western disturbance and unfavorable meteorological conditions.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decisively employed all measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region. This decision follows an alarming rise in pollution levels and represents an effort to combat further air quality degradation.
Just a day before, Stage 3 restrictions were implemented by the CAQM. GRAP divides air quality into four bands: 'poor,' 'very poor,' 'severe,' and 'severe plus,' illustrating the region's worsening pollution crisis.
