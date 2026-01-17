Left Menu

Delhi Suffers Under Severe AQI: Emergency Measures Enforced

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated to the 'severe' category, prompting the CAQM to enforce Stage 4 of the GRAP. With AQI soaring to 428, emergency actions aim to address pollution amid adverse weather conditions. The GRAP categorizes air quality into four stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:03 IST
Delhi Suffers Under Severe AQI: Emergency Measures Enforced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality has plummeted into the 'severe' category, compelling urgent action from the Centre's pollution watchdog, as per officials. On Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dramatically increased from 400 to 428, exacerbated by a western disturbance and unfavorable meteorological conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decisively employed all measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region. This decision follows an alarming rise in pollution levels and represents an effort to combat further air quality degradation.

Just a day before, Stage 3 restrictions were implemented by the CAQM. GRAP divides air quality into four bands: 'poor,' 'very poor,' 'severe,' and 'severe plus,' illustrating the region's worsening pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026