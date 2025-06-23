Left Menu

IAEA Chief Warns of Escalating Tensions in Israel-Iran Nuclear Conflict

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi informed the UN Security Council of U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. These attacks threaten the Israel-Iran conflict's expansion but also open doors for diplomacy. He emphasized the urgency of diplomacy and the need for IAEA inspectors to assess nuclear sites while hostilities cease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-06-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 03:29 IST
IAEA Chief Warns of Escalating Tensions in Israel-Iran Nuclear Conflict

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi addressed the United Nations Security Council in an emergency meeting, raising alarms over U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear installations. Grossi warned these actions threaten to broaden the Israel-Iran conflict, yet simultaneously present an opportunity for renewed diplomatic engagement.

In his address, Grossi stressed the importance of diplomacy and urged Iran to permit the return of IAEA inspectors to nuclear sites, highlighting the critical need to account for 4,400 kg of uranium enriched to 60%. The inspectors are currently in Iran but require a halt in hostilities to thoroughly assess the damage and safeguard nuclear materials and equipment.

Grossi reported visible craters at the Fordo site, signifying possible use of ground-penetrating munitions by the U.S. Yet, underground damage remains unassessed. He also noted strikes at Isfahan and Natanz, targeting uranium conversion buildings and a fuel enrichment plant, respectively. UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca mentioned Iranian state media disclosed the evacuation of the sites and transfer of enriched uranium ahead of the U.S. strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025