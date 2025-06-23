IAEA Chief Warns of Escalating Tensions in Israel-Iran Nuclear Conflict

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi addressed the United Nations Security Council in an emergency meeting, raising alarms over U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear installations. Grossi warned these actions threaten to broaden the Israel-Iran conflict, yet simultaneously present an opportunity for renewed diplomatic engagement.

In his address, Grossi stressed the importance of diplomacy and urged Iran to permit the return of IAEA inspectors to nuclear sites, highlighting the critical need to account for 4,400 kg of uranium enriched to 60%. The inspectors are currently in Iran but require a halt in hostilities to thoroughly assess the damage and safeguard nuclear materials and equipment.

Grossi reported visible craters at the Fordo site, signifying possible use of ground-penetrating munitions by the U.S. Yet, underground damage remains unassessed. He also noted strikes at Isfahan and Natanz, targeting uranium conversion buildings and a fuel enrichment plant, respectively. UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca mentioned Iranian state media disclosed the evacuation of the sites and transfer of enriched uranium ahead of the U.S. strikes.

