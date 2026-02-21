High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. in Tense Nuclear Negotiations
Iran's foreign minister is preparing a draft counterproposal following nuclear talks with the U.S., with U.S. President Trump considering limited strikes to pressure Iran into an agreement. Military options are being advanced, while Iran is optimistic about reaching a diplomatic deal soon with confidence-building measures.
Iran's foreign minister announced today that a draft counterproposal will be ready shortly following nuclear negotiations with the United States. Discussions have reached a critical point, with U.S. President Donald Trump contemplating limited military strikes against Iran to coerce a nuclear agreement.
As tensions escalate, U.S. military plans targeting individuals or prompting leadership change in Tehran are reportedly in advanced stages. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi remains hopeful, suggesting a diplomatic solution is within reach, contingent upon confidence-building measures and sanctions relief.
During recent Geneva talks, both nations agreed on guiding principles, yet no progress toward a deal suggests complex challenges remain. Officials urge ongoing diplomacy as military threats could derail potential agreements. Araqchi insists Iran's nuclear program will be strictly peaceful, while enrichment discussions continue with the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hungary's Oil Diplomacy: EU Loan Blockage Looms Amid Druzhba Pipeline Row
Nepal's Political Parties Focus on Dynamic Foreign Policy Ahead of Elections
India's Dynamic Oil Diplomacy with the US: Trade Talks and Energy Strategy
Trump's Diplomacy Delivers Controversy at Inaugural Peace Board Meeting
Global Diplomacy and Events Spark Cultural and Political Shifts