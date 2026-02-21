High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. in Tense Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's foreign minister announced today that a draft counterproposal will be ready shortly following nuclear negotiations with the United States. Discussions have reached a critical point, with U.S. President Donald Trump contemplating limited military strikes against Iran to coerce a nuclear agreement.

As tensions escalate, U.S. military plans targeting individuals or prompting leadership change in Tehran are reportedly in advanced stages. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi remains hopeful, suggesting a diplomatic solution is within reach, contingent upon confidence-building measures and sanctions relief.

During recent Geneva talks, both nations agreed on guiding principles, yet no progress toward a deal suggests complex challenges remain. Officials urge ongoing diplomacy as military threats could derail potential agreements. Araqchi insists Iran's nuclear program will be strictly peaceful, while enrichment discussions continue with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)