India's Dynamic Oil Diplomacy with the US: Trade Talks and Energy Strategy

India and the US are in active discussions regarding Indian purchases of Russian and Venezuelan oil amid trade agreement negotiations. US Ambassador Sergio Gor confirmed this while also noting upcoming visits by high-ranking officials to further discuss these matters in the context of broader geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:00 IST
In a significant development, India has pledged to the United States an overhaul of its crude oil buying strategy, notably addressing purchases from Russia. This commitment comes as US Ambassador Sergio Gor confirmed ongoing negotiations with India over potential purchases of Venezuelan oil, a move reflecting broader energy diversification efforts.

The comments by the ambassador were made at the AI Impact Summit, where he also announced upcoming visits by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a high-ranking Indian trade delegation to Washington. These meetings aim to solidify a proposed India-US trade agreement poised to be signed shortly.

Despite US pressure to distance from Russian oil, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the nation's intent to diversify its energy sources to ensure supply chain stability. Meanwhile, strategic US-India talks continue, aiming for reduced tariffs and strengthened economic ties, underscoring a shared vision for regional stability.

