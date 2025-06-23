UN Investigation Raises Concerns Over Israel's Strikes on Iran
A UN-mandated fact-finding mission highlighted potential violations of international humanitarian law by Israel, following strikes on Iran that resulted in civilian casualties, including Red Cross workers. Concerns were raised over the proportionality and precaution of these attacks, which damaged medical facilities and lacked effective warning.
On Monday, a United Nations fact-finding mission reported potential breaches of international humanitarian law by Israel with its military strikes on Iran. The investigation pointed out incidents involving civilian casualties, including residents of an apartment complex and Iranian Red Cross workers in Tehran.
The UN investigation revealed that the strikes not only claimed civilian lives but also significantly damaged vital infrastructure. Among the sites affected were a children's autism clinic and a hospital in Kermanshah.
The mission underscored the lack of effective advance warnings, which hampered civilians' ability to find safety. This raises pressing concerns regarding adherence to the principles of proportionality, distinction, and precaution under international humanitarian law, according to the statement provided to the press.
