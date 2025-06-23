Left Menu

Iranian Embassy Clash: Protest Leads to Court Drama

Seven Iranian nationals appeared in a British court accused of attacking a pro-Tehran demonstrator near the Iranian embassy in London. The defendants, who oppose the Iranian government, allegedly caused grievous bodily harm during a pro-royalist protest against Tehran. The incident has intensified tensions amid ongoing Middle East conflicts.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Seven Iranian nationals faced a British court on Monday, accused of assaulting a pro-Tehran demonstrator outside the Iranian embassy in London. The defendants are charged with causing grievous bodily harm during the altercation, which occurred amidst ongoing protests against the Tehran regime.

The court heard that these individuals, aged 30 to 50, were part of a pro-royalist protest and had been previously threatened. During the demonstration, the victim reportedly knelt and kissed an Iranian flag before fleeing with it, prompting an attack that lasted six minutes.

Prosecutor Rachel Hughes stated that the seven men were antagonists of Iran's current regime. Meanwhile, the legal battle continues with their bail denied, reflecting rising geopolitical tensions after recent U.S. actions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

