Operation Sindhu: Rescuing Indians Amidst Rising Iran-Israel Tensions
India evacuated 290 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan citizen from Iran, adding to the total of 2003 Indians brought back amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. The evacuation is part of India's Operation Sindhu, initiated last week due to increasing hostilities between the two nations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, India successfully evacuated 290 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan citizen from Iran as tensions dangerously escalated between Iran and Israel following a US attack on Iranian nuclear sites.
These evacuees arrived in New Delhi on Monday, adding to the 2003 Indians already brought back as part of Operation Sindhu. The operation, launched last week, is a response to the increasing hostilities between the Persian Gulf nation and Israel.
Additionally, 161 Indians are being repatriated from Jordan's capital Amman, with their arrival anticipated around midnight. These efforts highlight India's commitment to the safety of its citizens amid regional conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- evacuation
- Operation Sindhu
- Iran
- Israel
- tensions
- hostilities
- US bombing
- Middle East
- rescue
ALSO READ
Tensions in Los Angeles Rise Amid National Guard Deployment
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Freedom Flotilla Vessel
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Charity Ship
Tension at Sea: Israeli Military Boards Charity Ship
Israeli Forces Intercept 'Freedom Flotilla' Headed for Gaza