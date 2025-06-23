Operation Sindhu: Rescuing Indians Amidst Rising Iran-Israel Tensions

In a significant operation, India successfully evacuated 290 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan citizen from Iran as tensions dangerously escalated between Iran and Israel following a US attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

These evacuees arrived in New Delhi on Monday, adding to the 2003 Indians already brought back as part of Operation Sindhu. The operation, launched last week, is a response to the increasing hostilities between the Persian Gulf nation and Israel.

Additionally, 161 Indians are being repatriated from Jordan's capital Amman, with their arrival anticipated around midnight. These efforts highlight India's commitment to the safety of its citizens amid regional conflicts.

