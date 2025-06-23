Zero Casualty in Iran's Missile Attack on Al Udeid Base

On Monday, officials confirmed that no U.S. personnel were harmed during Iran's missile assault on the al Udeid air base in the Middle East, which serves as the largest U.S. military installation in the region.

The information, provided by two U.S. officials who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the attack involved the use of short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles.

This news alleviates immediate concerns over potential casualties in the region, highlighting the resilience of U.S. defensive measures.