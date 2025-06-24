Left Menu

Telangana Stands Firm: Safeguarding Water Rights and Advancing State Vision

Telangana government is taking a firm stance against the proposed Godavari-Banakacharla river-linking project by Andhra Pradesh, to protect its water rights. It plans to approach a judicial commission regarding alleged irregularities in previous projects. The state is also focusing on a long-term vision, sports development, and cancer care enhancement.

The Telangana government has declared its intent to fiercely protect its water interests amidst the controversial Godavari-Banakacharla river-linking project proposed by Andhra Pradesh. In a late Monday briefing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reassured that the state would not concede any portion of its rightful share of Godavari river water.

As part of the strategy to defend Telangana's interests, the state plans to furnish comprehensive details to a judicial inquiry investigating supposed irregularities in the past administration's Kaleshwaram project, following the panel's deadline for submissions by June 30.

In a broader scope of state advancement, the cabinet sanctioned policies to enhance sports, aiming to produce Olympians, envisage growth by 2047, and strengthen cancer care with renowned oncologist Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu advising on medical advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

