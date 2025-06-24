Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Quick Migrant Removals: A Controversial Move

The Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to resume rapid deportations of migrants to countries other than their homelands, temporarily lifting a court order that granted them a chance to challenge their deportations. This decision is part of a broader immigration crackdown by the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 02:20 IST
The Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the go-ahead to recommence swift deportations of migrants to countries other than their original homelands. This move temporarily lifts a previous court order requiring the migrants be given a chance to contest their deportations, marking a significant upheaval in immigration policy.

This action follows an incident where eight migrants, initially flown to South Sudan, were found to be in violation of an order by US District Judge Brian E Murphy. The individuals, from nations such as Myanmar, Vietnam, and Cuba, had been convicted of serious crimes and could not be readily deported to their countries of citizenship.

In a controversial maneuver, authorities landed the plane at a US naval base in Djibouti, where migrants lived in a makeshift holding area. Meanwhile, lawyers awaited updates on the situation amidst harsh conditions. The decision underscores the Trump administration's broader initiative to expel millions of undocumented immigrants from the United States.

