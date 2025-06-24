Left Menu

Israel's Forceful Response to Ceasefire Violation

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has commanded a strong military response against Iran following its alleged violation of a ceasefire agreement. The response involves high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:53 IST
Israel's Forceful Response to Ceasefire Violation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

On Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a vigorous military retaliation following Iran's alleged ceasefire violation. Katz ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to intensify operations in response to Iran launching missiles toward Israel after the cessation of hostilities declared by the U.S. president.

In his statement, Katz highlighted the Israeli government's commitment to responding decisively to any breaches of the ceasefire. The directive aims at dismantling regime assets and terror infrastructure within Tehran, spotlighting the continued tensions in the region.

This development underscores the fragile state of the truce and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, as Israel seeks to safeguard its security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025