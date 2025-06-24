Israel's Forceful Response to Ceasefire Violation

On Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a vigorous military retaliation following Iran's alleged ceasefire violation. Katz ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to intensify operations in response to Iran launching missiles toward Israel after the cessation of hostilities declared by the U.S. president.

In his statement, Katz highlighted the Israeli government's commitment to responding decisively to any breaches of the ceasefire. The directive aims at dismantling regime assets and terror infrastructure within Tehran, spotlighting the continued tensions in the region.

This development underscores the fragile state of the truce and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, as Israel seeks to safeguard its security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)