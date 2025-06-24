Left Menu

South Korea's Former President Faces New Arrest Warrant

South Korea's special prosecutor requested a new arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, related to a short-lived martial law. Yoon, previously arrested for insurrection charges but later released, now faces a charge of obstruction, according to Yonhap news agency.

  • South Korea

In a developing legal battle, South Korea's special prosecutor has called for a new arrest warrant against the country's former president, Yoon Suk Yeol. The move is linked to his role in a short-lived martial law declaration.

Yoon was initially taken into custody on insurrection charges earlier this year, defying authorities' attempts to detain him. However, a court order resulted in his release, adding complexity to an already high-profile case.

Now, with charges of obstruction brought forward by the special prosecutor, Yoon faces renewed legal challenges. The case continues to unfold, holding significant implications for the country's legal and political landscape.

