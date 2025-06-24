Left Menu

Kerala's Decision Against Black Magic Ban Sparks Legal Scrutiny

The Kerala government has decided not to enact a law banning black magic and sorcery, despite suggestions from the Law Reforms Commission. The High Court has called for clarity on the state's measures to tackle these practices. Meanwhile, a PIL seeks to address harmful rituals amid social concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:42 IST
Kerala's Decision Against Black Magic Ban Sparks Legal Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has opted not to proceed with a law to ban black magic and sorcery, as informed to the Kerala High Court. This decision follows deliberations by the state's council of ministers, who concluded that the legislature cannot be compelled to enact specific laws.

The high court highlighted the recommendations from the K T Thomas Commission report for legislation against inhuman practices. Despite this, no progress has been made on implementing these suggestions. The court has asked the state to detail its plans to control such practices in the absence of legislation.

The issue arises from a public interest litigation by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham, seeking laws similar to those in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The plea was initially dismissed but later restored, focusing attention on the state's approach to curbing harmful rituals and superstitious beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025