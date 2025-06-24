Kerala's Decision Against Black Magic Ban Sparks Legal Scrutiny

The Kerala government has opted not to proceed with a law to ban black magic and sorcery, as informed to the Kerala High Court. This decision follows deliberations by the state's council of ministers, who concluded that the legislature cannot be compelled to enact specific laws.

The high court highlighted the recommendations from the K T Thomas Commission report for legislation against inhuman practices. Despite this, no progress has been made on implementing these suggestions. The court has asked the state to detail its plans to control such practices in the absence of legislation.

The issue arises from a public interest litigation by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham, seeking laws similar to those in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The plea was initially dismissed but later restored, focusing attention on the state's approach to curbing harmful rituals and superstitious beliefs.

