Left Menu

Bombay High Court Takes Action Against Sale of Banned Items Near Schools

The Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench took cognisance of news articles about the sale of cigarettes and drugs outside educational institutions. This prompted the court to instruct local police to safeguard students from these illegal activities, with a potential public interest litigation to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:11 IST
Bombay High Court Takes Action Against Sale of Banned Items Near Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench has proactively taken note of troubling reports concerning the sale of cigarettes and drugs outside educational institutions. This alarming situation has raised concerns about students being lured into illegal and harmful consumption.

The bench comprising Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Y G Khobragade highlighted the disturbing scenario on June 20. They acknowledged how news articles spotlighted the illegal trade targeting young students, introducing them to potentially addictive substances right outside their schools and colleges.

The court has directed the police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to act decisively to safeguard students and the community from these predatory practices. Senior advocate P R Katneshwarkar has been appointed to assist in probing the situation further, possibly leading to a focused public interest litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025