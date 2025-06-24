Bombay High Court Takes Action Against Sale of Banned Items Near Schools

The Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench has proactively taken note of troubling reports concerning the sale of cigarettes and drugs outside educational institutions. This alarming situation has raised concerns about students being lured into illegal and harmful consumption.

The bench comprising Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Y G Khobragade highlighted the disturbing scenario on June 20. They acknowledged how news articles spotlighted the illegal trade targeting young students, introducing them to potentially addictive substances right outside their schools and colleges.

The court has directed the police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to act decisively to safeguard students and the community from these predatory practices. Senior advocate P R Katneshwarkar has been appointed to assist in probing the situation further, possibly leading to a focused public interest litigation.

