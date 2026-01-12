Left Menu

Tragedy on the Road: Two Students Fatally Struck by Bus

Two students were killed when a speeding bus struck their motorcycle near Mirzapur. Despite swift transport to the hospital, both Aryan and Deepak succumbed to their injuries. The bus driver has been arrested, and the vehicle seized. The accident took place as the students were returning from tuition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:47 IST
Tragedy on the Road: Two Students Fatally Struck by Bus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking accident claimed the lives of two students in Mirzapur when a bus struck their motorcycle, according to police reports on Monday.

Aryan, 15, and Deepak, 17, were traveling home after tuition. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday as they were riding from Behat area.

The tragedy unfolded on Vikasnagar road near Jatowala village, as the bus, driven dangerously fast, overtook and mowed them down. Despite immediate medical attention, both boys succumbed to their injuries. The driver has been arrested and the bus seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sonalika Tractors: Celebrating 30 Years of 'Jeetne Ka Dum' with Global Excellence

Sonalika Tractors: Celebrating 30 Years of 'Jeetne Ka Dum' with Global Excel...

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Poised for Agricultural Export Boom with New APEDA Office

Chhattisgarh Poised for Agricultural Export Boom with New APEDA Office

 India
3
Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4
Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage Investigation

Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026