Tragedy on the Road: Two Students Fatally Struck by Bus

A heartbreaking accident claimed the lives of two students in Mirzapur when a bus struck their motorcycle, according to police reports on Monday.

Aryan, 15, and Deepak, 17, were traveling home after tuition. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday as they were riding from Behat area.

The tragedy unfolded on Vikasnagar road near Jatowala village, as the bus, driven dangerously fast, overtook and mowed them down. Despite immediate medical attention, both boys succumbed to their injuries. The driver has been arrested and the bus seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)