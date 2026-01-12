Tragedy on the Road: Two Students Fatally Struck by Bus
Two students were killed when a speeding bus struck their motorcycle near Mirzapur. Despite swift transport to the hospital, both Aryan and Deepak succumbed to their injuries. The bus driver has been arrested, and the vehicle seized. The accident took place as the students were returning from tuition.
A heartbreaking accident claimed the lives of two students in Mirzapur when a bus struck their motorcycle, according to police reports on Monday.
Aryan, 15, and Deepak, 17, were traveling home after tuition. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday as they were riding from Behat area.
The tragedy unfolded on Vikasnagar road near Jatowala village, as the bus, driven dangerously fast, overtook and mowed them down. Despite immediate medical attention, both boys succumbed to their injuries. The driver has been arrested and the bus seized.
