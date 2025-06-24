Left Menu

NHRC Takes Action: Inquiry Launched Over Toxic Gas Tragedy in Andhra Pradesh

The NHRC has issued notices to Andhra Pradesh government officials following reports of two deaths and one hospitalization due to poisonous gas at a pharmaceutical waste treatment plant. The Commission has requested a detailed report on the incident and the victims' conditions within two weeks.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for accountability from the Andhra Pradesh government after a tragic incident at a pharmaceutical company's waste treatment plant resulted in two deaths and one serious injury. The incident, which took place in Anakapalli district, exposes potential human rights violations.

According to reports, the victims were exposed to poisonous gas during their night shift, speculated to have originated during the waste treatment process at the plant. The NHRC has issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government and local law enforcement, seeking a comprehensive report on the situation.

The NHRC's notice demands details on the health condition of the hospitalized employee, alongside information on any compensation granted to the victims' families. The Commission has emphasized the urgency of this inquiry, setting a two-week deadline for the required documentation.

