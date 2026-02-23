Left Menu

Abhinav Bindra Concludes Time as IOC Athletes Commission Vice Chair

Abhinav Bindra ends his eight-year term as vice chair of the IOC's athletes commission, reflecting on the significant impact it had on his sports career. Kenyan rugby player Humphrey Kayange replaces him. Bindra emphasized the importance of athlete representation and took pride in their collective achievements.

Indian shooting icon Abhinav Bindra announced the conclusion of his eight-year tenure as vice chair of the International Olympic Committee's athletes commission. Bindra, a pivotal figure in Indian sports history as the country's first individual Olympic gold medalist at the 2008 Beijing Games, marked this chapter as especially meaningful in his career.

During his tenure, Bindra emphasized the commission's mission to center athletes in the global Olympic Movement. His successor, Kenyan rugby player Humphrey Kayange, was appointed amidst the panel's reorganization at the ongoing Winter Olympics in Italy. Bindra reflected on the privilege of representing athletes worldwide, stewarding their voices, and guiding them through their hopes and concerns.

Praising his colleagues, Bindra highlighted the commission's efforts to enhance athlete representation and ensure that their voice holds significance. With his departure, Bindra expressed confidence in the future of athlete representation, now led by committed and passionate members of the IOC Athletes' Commission.

