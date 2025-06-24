Left Menu

Delhi High Court Presses Gautam Buddha Nagar Police in Missing Girl Case

The Delhi High Court has sought input from Gautam Buddha Nagar police in the case of a missing 14-year-old girl. The court has also requested a status report from the Delhi Police Commissioner. The case sees two other missing girls found in Noida, with proceedings resuming on June 27.

Updated: 24-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken prompt action in the ongoing investigation of a missing 14-year-old girl from the capital. The court, led by Justices Rajneesh Kumar Gupta and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, is pressing senior police officials in Gautam Buddha Nagar, where similar cases have seen progress.

In its hearing on a father's plea for authorities to locate his daughter since June 12, the bench issued notices to the police authorities, including the Delhi Police Commissioner. The court highlighted that two other missing girls were found in Gautam Buddha Nagar's jurisdiction.

The court has directed the SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar to file a status report and mandated the presence of the investigating officer from Noida at the following hearing scheduled for June 27. Additionally, Harsh Vihar Police Station's investigator is tasked with updating this vital information to keep efforts coordinated and effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

