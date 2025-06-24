Centre Approves Procurement of Moong and Urad in MP, UP Under Price Support Scheme

In a significant decision to support Indian farmers, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi and approved the procurement of key summer pulses — Moong and Urad in Madhya Pradesh, and Urad in Uttar Pradesh — under the central Price Support Scheme (PSS). The approval follows a proposal from the Madhya Pradesh government and is part of the Centre’s broader strategy to stabilize market prices and provide direct benefits to farmers.

Approval for Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

During the meeting, Minister Chouhan confirmed that the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare had assessed the proposal submitted by the Government of Madhya Pradesh regarding procurement of summer pulses. After careful evaluation, the Centre granted permission for the procurement of both Moong and Urad from Madhya Pradesh, and Urad from Uttar Pradesh, to be carried out under the PSS mechanism.

This initiative is expected to provide crucial price support to pulse growers, especially small and marginal farmers who often struggle to fetch fair market prices during the peak harvesting season.

Financial Commitment and Direct Farmer Benefit

Acknowledging the fiscal implications, Shri Chouhan noted that while this step places a substantial financial burden on the central government, it is a necessary move to ensure that the benefits of MSP (Minimum Support Price) directly reach the intended beneficiaries. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to India's farmers,” Chouhan remarked.

He stressed that direct procurement from farmers must be prioritized to eliminate middlemen and prevent market exploitation. Such interventions, he said, are key to achieving agricultural resilience and empowering rural livelihoods.

Technological Integration and Process Improvements

To ensure the effectiveness and transparency of the procurement process, Shri Chouhan directed officials from implementing agencies such as NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India), NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation), and state departments to adopt cutting-edge technologies for farmer registration and transaction monitoring.

Instructions were also issued to expand the number of procurement centers based on need, especially in remote agricultural belts, to ensure accessibility and timely procurement. Shri Chouhan highlighted that the entire procurement process must adhere to fairness, transparency, and efficiency.

Concerns Over Storage and Accountability

The Union Minister voiced concern over persistent reports of irregularities in storage infrastructure across procurement locations. He urged both central and state officials to take concrete and immediate action to rectify storage lapses and maintain the integrity of procured stock. Storage facilities will be monitored more closely, with an emphasis on digital inventory management and regular audits.

Addressing these issues head-on, Shri Chouhan assured the Uttar Pradesh delegation that the central government is fully committed to supporting the state in ensuring a smooth and beneficial procurement process for farmers.

High-Level Participation

The meeting saw the participation of key dignitaries, including Shri Aidal Singh Kansana, Minister for Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development, Madhya Pradesh; Shri Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh; Union Agriculture Secretary Shri Devesh Chaturvedi; and senior officials from NAFED, NCCF, and the respective state governments.

Outlook and Impact

This procurement drive under the PSS is expected to benefit thousands of pulse-growing farmers across the two states, offering price security and encouraging higher productivity for future seasons. The government's emphasis on removing intermediaries, expanding technological integration, and enhancing accountability points to a renewed thrust on reforming India’s agricultural procurement system.

By taking this proactive step, the Centre has once again reaffirmed its commitment to farmer welfare, rural stability, and long-term agroeconomic development.