Uttar Pradesh EOW Launches Crackdown on Economic Crime Fugitives

In a decisive move, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a state-wide operation aimed at capturing fugitives involved in economic crimes. This initiative was announced during a high-level review meeting led by Director General Neera Rawat in Meerut.

The focus is on high-profile cases, including the famous multi-crore Bike Bot scam and a minority scholarship fraud. These cases have put millions at stake, with the scholarship scam affecting thousands of students and the Bike Bot case reaching hundreds of crores.

EOW officers have been directed to expedite investigations, gather strong evidence, and ensure efficient legal proceedings. Further, absconders' names will be shared for potential cash rewards, and legislative provisions like the Gangsters Act could be applied. The review ended with a symbolic tree planting ceremony, highlighting its action-oriented nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)