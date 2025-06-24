Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh EOW Launches Crackdown on Economic Crime Fugitives

The Economic Offences Wing of Uttar Pradesh Police has initiated a state-wide action to apprehend fugitives involved in economic crimes. The move follows a high-level review meeting, focusing on major financial frauds such as the Bike Bot scam and the minority scholarship fraud, both critical cases in the Meerut region.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a state-wide operation aimed at capturing fugitives involved in economic crimes. This initiative was announced during a high-level review meeting led by Director General Neera Rawat in Meerut.

The focus is on high-profile cases, including the famous multi-crore Bike Bot scam and a minority scholarship fraud. These cases have put millions at stake, with the scholarship scam affecting thousands of students and the Bike Bot case reaching hundreds of crores.

EOW officers have been directed to expedite investigations, gather strong evidence, and ensure efficient legal proceedings. Further, absconders' names will be shared for potential cash rewards, and legislative provisions like the Gangsters Act could be applied. The review ended with a symbolic tree planting ceremony, highlighting its action-oriented nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

