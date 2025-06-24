Tragic Altercation: Congolese Soldier Kills Colleagues

A Congolese soldier fatally shot two of his fellow soldiers and caused severe injury to a third after a heated altercation turned violent in the country's turbulent eastern region, according to local officials.

The incident occurred in Mungazi, North Kivu, near an active conflict zone with M23 rebels backed by Rwanda. The soldiers had just received their paychecks when an argument escalated, stated Fiston Misona Tabashile, president of Walikale's civil society.

Military spokesperson Maj. Nestor Mavudisa confirmed the arrest of the perpetrators, who are now in custody. Locals were initially under the impression that M23 rebels were responsible for the violence until witnesses clarified the involvement of Congolese soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)