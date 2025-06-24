Unmasking Terror: The Sleeper Cells Behind Syria's Tragic Church Attack
A devastating church bombing near Damascus, executed by an Islamic State sleeper cell, killed at least 25 people. Authorities thwarted further attacks aimed at Shiite sites. The church victim's funerals highlighted Syria's historical religious coexistence. The SDF condemned the attack, while one victim's family expressed fears over future safety.
- Country:
- Syria
The tragic bombing on the Mar Elias church near Damascus, attributed to a sleeper cell of the Islamic State, resulted in 25 fatalities, as Syria's Interior Ministry confirmed. In a momentous breakthrough, authorities managed to prevent subsequent attacks, aimed at Shiite shrines, by intercepting the assailants.
Investigations led to the capture of a secondary attacker en route to the Sayyida Zeinab suburb, a notable Shiite site. Security operations revealed a plot to strike a bustling locale via a motorbike attack. The detained individual provided critical intelligence that guided authorities to the cell's leader.
Funeral ceremonies mourned those lost in the attack at Damascus' Church of the Holy Cross, embodying religious unity despite challenges. Survivors expressed ongoing fears, urging for a return to peaceful coexistence reminiscent of Syria's past, in the face of escalating conflicts.
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Islamic State
- bombing
- church
- Damascus
- terrorism
- Shiite
- attack
- sleeper cell
- security
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India’s Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism
If someone imposes war on us and fosters terrorism, the answer will be surgical air strikes and Operation Sindoor: Adityanath.
Terrorism has no religion, caste or creed; we don't support it: Mamata in Bengal assembly on resolution lauding armed forces.
SIA Conducts Raids in Poonch: Crackdown on Narco-Terrorism
Global Terrorism: A Collective Responsibility Beyond Borders