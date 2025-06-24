Unmasking Terror: The Sleeper Cells Behind Syria's Tragic Church Attack

The tragic bombing on the Mar Elias church near Damascus, attributed to a sleeper cell of the Islamic State, resulted in 25 fatalities, as Syria's Interior Ministry confirmed. In a momentous breakthrough, authorities managed to prevent subsequent attacks, aimed at Shiite shrines, by intercepting the assailants.

Investigations led to the capture of a secondary attacker en route to the Sayyida Zeinab suburb, a notable Shiite site. Security operations revealed a plot to strike a bustling locale via a motorbike attack. The detained individual provided critical intelligence that guided authorities to the cell's leader.

Funeral ceremonies mourned those lost in the attack at Damascus' Church of the Holy Cross, embodying religious unity despite challenges. Survivors expressed ongoing fears, urging for a return to peaceful coexistence reminiscent of Syria's past, in the face of escalating conflicts.