El Salvador's Legal Battle: Arrest and Detention Under Bukele's Regime

A judge in El Salvador has ruled that opposition lawyer Enrique Anaya, an outspoken critic of President Nayib Bukele, must remain incarcerated amid ongoing money laundering charges, marking a significant legal confrontation between the government and its critics.

Enrique Anaya was apprehended shortly after labeling President Bukele a 'dictator' on live television, raising alarms among human rights advocates. His detention, without immediate legal proceedings or detailed allegations, exemplifies the growing tension surrounding Bukele's administration, which stands accused of suppressing dissent through controversial arrests.

Anaya's legal team argues the detention is politically motivated and violates constitutional rights, as he was held for 14 days without appearing before a judge. Observers warn of escalating authoritarian measures under Bukele, who has consolidated power across government branches while maintaining high public approval due to his tough stance on gangs.

