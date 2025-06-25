Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Nagpur Riots Case

The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, granted bail to nine individuals who had been arrested in connection with the Nagpur riots that erupted in March, following demands for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke of the Nagpur bench observed that further custody of the accused was unnecessary. Advocate Mohammad Aadil Sheikh, representing one of the accused, argued for their release on the grounds that the investigation had concluded.

The accused, now on bail, include Iqbal Ansari and eight others. The violence, triggered by rumors of the desecration of religious items, resulted in injuries to 33 police personnel and led to over 123 arrests.

