Vigilance Bureau Raids Stir Political Storm in Punjab

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia after raids at 25 locations, igniting political tensions. Accused in a disproportionate assets case, Majithia claims political vendetta by the AAP government. The situation underscores ongoing legal battles, including a 2021 drug case against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia following a series of raids across 25 locations in the state, including his Amritsar residence. While the Bureau has yet to detail the charges, Majithia's wife claims a disproportionate assets case has been filed against him.

Majithia, who is already embroiled in a 2021 drugs case, accused the AAP government of political vendetta. He alleged that the Vigilance Bureau barged into his home, causing distress to his family. Majithia vowed to cooperate but expressed disapproval over the manner of the raids.

Supporters and senior Akali leaders criticized the state government's actions, calling them tactics to suppress opposition voices. The unfolding developments come with a backdrop of ongoing investigations, including scrutiny of Majithia's financial dealings related to the 2021 drug case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

