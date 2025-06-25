Vigilance Bureau Raids Stir Political Storm in Punjab

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia following a series of raids across 25 locations in the state, including his Amritsar residence. While the Bureau has yet to detail the charges, Majithia's wife claims a disproportionate assets case has been filed against him.

Majithia, who is already embroiled in a 2021 drugs case, accused the AAP government of political vendetta. He alleged that the Vigilance Bureau barged into his home, causing distress to his family. Majithia vowed to cooperate but expressed disapproval over the manner of the raids.

Supporters and senior Akali leaders criticized the state government's actions, calling them tactics to suppress opposition voices. The unfolding developments come with a backdrop of ongoing investigations, including scrutiny of Majithia's financial dealings related to the 2021 drug case.

(With inputs from agencies.)